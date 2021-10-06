SIP, the Slovenian manufacturer of agricultural machinery, has taken the wraps off its new eight- and 12-rotor tedders.

With a working width of 9.15m, the tedding angle on the new eight-rotor unit can now be adjusted from 11° to 19°, depending on the job in hand.

With a rotor diameter of 1.6m, the reinforced rotor plate is now made of 4mm steel, while the tine arms are made of round tube.

SIP uses tines of different lengths (inner tine is shorter than the outer tine), while the option of hook tines is also available.

SIP notes that large rotor wheels help to evenly distribute the machine weight to reduce ground pressure, while using the jockey wheel helps provide good ground tracking and working depth.

Standard equipment on the new tedder includes hydraulic steering of the wheels to the left or right and machine side shift, which helps prevents loss of forage at the headlands.

The firm’s Smart Lift system raises and automatically locks the outer rotors when turning at the headlands while keeping them at a sufficient distance from the ground to avoid contact.

In addition to the main rotor drive, a safety clutch is also fitted to the machine to protect overloading.

SIP says the outer rotor folding mechanism, combined with the finger clutch, allows 180° folding into a compact transport position.

The manufacturer claims the tedder is light enough to be used on an 80hp tractor.

12-rotor machine

SIP’s new 12-rotor tedder, the Spider 1300, offers a 12.9m working width. The firm’s patented hydraulic rotor angle system allows for adjustment of the rotor angle from 12° to 18°.

With a 1.45m rotor diameter, SIP says the modular construction of the individual rotors allows for over 750mm of movement in undulating terrain. The rotors are doubly reinforced for increased strength, while the drive system is fitted with a double clutch overload protection.

With an adjustable drawbar and a compact transport chassis, the unit is rated for 40km/h road speed.

The eight-rotor trailed tedder is priced at €23,000 plus VAT and the 12-rotor is €34,500 plus VAT.