The IFA has called for farm workers to be categorised as critical skills for the purpose of securing work permits, but the trade union SIPTU has questioned if non-EU workers are actually needed.

Better pay and conditions are needed for staff working directly in farming or in associated services rather than more work permits for non-EU labour, the country’s leading trade union has claimed.

Rejecting calls from the farm organisations and rural TDs for an increased number of non-EU work permits, SIPTU said staff shortages in agriculture were due to low pay.

SIPTU official Denis Gormalley cited the recent call by rural TDs for diesel mechanics and fitters to be included in the list of skills that qualify for non-EU work permits.

“We have received anecdotal evidence from our membership that the retention levels in the agriculture sector for mechanics or fitters is less than a quarter post qualification.

“We are seeing these skilled workers migrate to other sectors where their skills are rewarded with decent pay and conditions,” Gormalley maintained.

“This illustrates that the call for work permits in this area appears to be a retention issue in the industry due to poor conditions and not a labour shortage issue,” he said.

Rates of pay and working conditions were also a factor in getting farm labour, Gormalley argued.

“The question must be asked why workers are not taking up the vacancies available in these industries. The answer is that the pay, terms and conditions pertaining in the industry tend to be the absolute minimum that can be legally applied,” the SIPTU official said.

Gormalley claimed that staff paid below the living wage inevitably required the Government to subsidise their income through family supports – which he described as “a de facto State subsidy to these industries”.

Should the Government issue more work permits for agriculture, then the industry should engage with the unions to establish “fair and decent terms and conditions of employment”, the SIPTU official said.

The IFA recently called for farm workers to be categorised as critical skills for the purpose of securing work permits.

The dairy, pig, poultry and horticulture sectors were listed as those most in need of extra workers.