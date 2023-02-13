The situation facing sheep farmers in Ireland is becoming increasingly dire, Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) vice-president Michael McDonnell has said.

"We urge the Government to take immediate action to address these challenges and support our farmers, who are the backbone of the rural economy," he said.

McDonnell went on to say that an immediate "pressing issue" is the current price of lamb, which is more than €20 behind last year's price for a 22kg lamb carcase.

"This price drop is having a devastating impact on farmers, many of whom are already operating on very tight margins.

"This will have serious consequences for next summer's store trade because a lot of those finishers will not be at the ringside," he said.

Other issues

Other issues that are also having a devastating impact within the industry include the rising input costs and the sale of Kildare Chilling, he added.

The sale of one of the largest processors of lamb in Ireland, McDonnell said, raised concerns about the loss of competition in the market, which could further squeeze farmers' incomes.

"Our wool market is on the floor and will soon be a huge problem, as sheds are full of wool and no market outlet and there's no new market access for our lamb produce to open up," he said.

The high percentage of sheep flocks that are located on hills and marginal lands, where farmers are unable to change enterprises due to the commonage framework plans and designations, leaves many farmers in a situation where they are forced to continue producing at a loss-making exercise, McDonnell said.

Clarity

As a response to these issues, the INHFA is, he stated, seeking clarity on the number of farmers who have applied for the Sheep Improvement Scheme and, at a starting point, ensure that any unspent funds here are immediately targeted into the sector.

"We are committed to working with the Government in finding solutions to these challenges, while ensuring that our farmers can continue to provide high-quality lamb while maintaining their livelihoods," he concluded.