Host farmer Alistair Craig discussing some of the controls he uses to mitigate the threat of disease on his dairy and cereal farm outside Limavady. \ Houston Green

Producing more home-grown energy and protein forages is a key aim for the Craig family who run Carsehall Farm, outside Limavady.

The 230ha farm is home to 270 pedigree Holstein cows yielding 10,000 litres/head annually with grazed grass forming a significant part of the diet.

Alongside the dairy herd, 100ha of arable crops are grown annually with grain and straw also utilised by the dairy herd.

Alistair Craig, who farms with father Robert and uncle Tom, is the monitor cereal farmer for NI, facilitated by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

At the summer meeting held on Monday, Alistair gave an update on this year’s crops and silage harvesting.

High-quality silage

In recent years, the farm has moved from a four-cut to a six-cut silage system. Grass is harvested every six weeks starting in late April.

In total, around 140 acres of first and second cut is taken, with the cut area reduced as the year progresses. In 2022, just 40 acres was closed up for a sixth cut.

The farm has all foraging equipment, with the exception of a self-propelled harvester.

Huge emphasis is placed on recycling nutrients on farm. Silage swards get 1,500 gallons/acre of slurry applied by an umbilical system and topped up with 40 units/acre of liquid fertiliser.

“Since moving to the six cut silage system, we have seen less purchased concentrate coming onto the farm, as well as an increase in milk and cow fertility” said Alistair.

Forage crops

Fodder reserves are also boosted by whole crop silage. Traditionally, winter barley has been grown for whole crop and typically yielded 12t to 14t/acre.

But this year, Alistair has introduced winter rye, winter wheat and spring beans to give a more defined cropping rotation.

“Rye was drilled on 15 September and it will be ensiled in the next fortnight. Yields should be between 17t and 20t/acre. It has received 165kg/ha of nitrogen between slurry, liquid and foliar fertiliser.

“Once harvested, the field will be direct drilled with peas, oats and grass seed.

“The plan is to whole crop the field in late September to tie in with sixth cut silage, leaving grass to fully establish over winter for next year,” said Alistair.

A further eight acres of winter barley was cut for whole crop back on 3 June to coincide with second-cut silage.

Whole crop is preferred to maize as it is cheaper to grow and can be harvested in early to midsummer, giving more time to drill the next winter crop. There is also less damage to soils when harvesting.

Protein crops

The farm also grows 30 acres of lucerne as a break-crop, which is then harvested three times during the season and ensiled in the clamp.

Lucerne is a legume and can fix soil nitrogen. It is grown on farm without any chemical nitrogen.

“We drilled 2kg/acre of red clover and sainfoin with 10kg lucerne last autumn as a trial, and it seems to be growing well.

“Lucerne is deep rooting and has really improved soil biology,” suggested Alistair.

Lucerne is grown for three years, with 10 cuts of silage harvested over this period. It is then followed by cereals.

Silage analysis of the Lucerne is consistently around 16% and 18% crude protein, reducing the need to buy in protein.

Future plans

The plan is to make Carsehall Farm as self-sufficient as possible, by growing more crops that can be utilised by the dairy herd.

More nitrogen-fixing crops will also be introduced with Alistair already experimenting by mixing beans into wheat and oilseed rape crops, to reduce chemical nitrogen requirements.

“We are also looking at trialling herbs for their worming properties as well. If it works and we can cut the amount of fertiliser purchased, we are heading in the right direction,” he said.

