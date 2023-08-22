Six finalists in the Macra/FBD Young Farmer of the Year awards have been been announced.

The six, all men, are:

Dwayne Shiels, a sheep farmer from Donegal.

Stephen O Keeffe, a dairy farmer from Limerick.

Conor Doran, a tillage farmer from Wexford.

Sean Kelly, a dairy farmer from Tipperary.

Patrick Egan, a beef and sheep farmer from Mayo.

Philip Tallon, a horticultural farmer, producing apples, from Meath.

The final six contestants will now compete for the overall title of 2023 FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

Category winners and the overall winner will be announced at the FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Sligo on Tuesday night.