Macra members are being acknowledged for the contributions they make to their communities. \ Philip Doyle

Six finalists have been selected for Macra na Feirme’s leadership awards with three winners set to be announced via a livestream on Macra’s Facebook page on Thursday 27 January at 7pm.

The awards final is sponsored by ABP Food Group and will be held in association with Macra Agricultural Skillnet.

The purpose of the leadership award is to promote young leaders and acknowledge Macra volunteers and the contributions they make in their local communities.

Finalists

The six finalists for the leadership award include:

Emma Kate O Dwyer, Co Waterford.

Emma Hurley, Avondhu region, Co Cork.

Fiona O’Leary, Carbery region, Co Cork.

Sarah Kelly, Co Offaly.

Grainne McPhillips, Co Cavan.

Caroline O’Keefe, Avondhu region, Co Cork.

The final will be hosted by Matt O’Keefe, editor of Irish Farmers Monthly and former Macra president with special guest speaker Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD.

Earlier on Thursday, the finalists will take part in a final interview judged by Seamus Banim of ABP Food Group, Seamus Phelan Macra past president and Mairead Lavery former editor of Irish Country Living.

Three of the six will be awarded with national leadership awards on the evening.

