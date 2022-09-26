Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the theft of a quad bike from a farm in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

The Honda trx 520 was stolen from Rathronan, Clonmel, on Saturday 24 September and was only six months old.

Owner of the bike Alex Sheehan said that the bike has a steel box tech-screwed on the front and is property marked with his Eircode.

Stolen: Honda trx 520. Only 6 months old. Has a steel box tech screwed on the front as in photo. Taken from Rathronan, Clonmel. Quad is marked with our Eircode. If anyone sees or has heard of anything please let me know. pic.twitter.com/H7pLQvzpRb — Alex Sheehan (@alexsheehan10) September 25, 2022

In a statement, gardaí said: "Gardaí attended an incident involving the taking of a quad bike from a property in the Tannerath area of Clonmel, Co Tipperary, on the night of Saturday, the 24th of September 2022."

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, they added.