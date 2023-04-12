At the time of going to press, a contract for TB testing had yet to be agreed between DAERA and representatives of the private veterinary profession, meaning a break in testing could continue into a second week.

A short-term six-month contract was sent to the Association of Veterinary Surgeons Practising in NI (AVSPNI) last Wednesday night, which if agreed, would give space to negotiate a longer-term arrangement.

It is understood that representatives from both parties met last Friday, and that various issues were resolved in principle, but AVSPNI are still waiting on written confirmation. A meeting of AVSPNI members was scheduled for Wednesday night.

Assuming the contract is received on time, and is acceptable to members, it might be too late for testing to resume from Monday 17 April.

Normally, DAERA requests that tests for the following week are notified by Wednesday of the previous week, at the latest.

This rule will need to be relaxed if the process is to resume from next Monday.

