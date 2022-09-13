Nuffield Ireland has announced its six new scholars for 2023.

Bryan Daniels, David Fennelly, Gillian Willis, Liagh Whelehan, Margaret Edgill and Thomas Murray will undertake the Nuffield Scholarships for 2023.

The scholars will focus on a range of study topics from grassland management to farm diversification to potato and vegetable growing strategies.

Nuffield Ireland chair Karen Brosnan said: "From dairy farmers, to business strategists, agronomists to organic farmers - we are excited to have such a broad range of study topics in the pipeline for 2023.”

Bryan Daniels, dairy farmer, Kilkenny

Bryan Daniels, a dairy farmer from outside Kilmoganny, Co Kilkenny, will focus on identifying the restrictions and solutions to incorporating clover on Irish grassland farms as part of his Nuffield scholarship.

A graduate of Kildalton Agricultural College, Bryan returned home to farm in 1999, where he converted the dairy and beef farm to a fully dairy enterprise.

Bryan has received several accolades in the last 20 years, including Teagasc student of the year 2001, FBD Young Farmer of the Year 2007 and Teagasc overall and sustainable farming grassland farmer of the year 2019.

Margaret Edgill, organic farmer/artisan food producer, Offaly

Margaret Edgill is an organic farmer, artisan food producer and grower in Daingean, Co Offaly.

As part of her Nuffield scholarship, Margaret will look to develop a blueprint for farm diversification with a specific focus on the agri-food tourism sector.

Margaret is a graduate from UCD Michael Smurfit School of Business with a MBs specialising in tourism.

Since her return to the family farm in 2012 after a career in the arts and event management sector spanning 13 years, she has been pioneering in her capacity to innovate.

Margaret’s own farm diversification strategy has been centred on connecting food and farming harmoniously.

David Fennelly, dairy farmer, Laois

David Fennelly from Emo, Co Laois, is a full-time dairy farmer in partnership with his parents.

As part of his Nuffield scholarship, David will explore alternative, swards, inputs, and grazing strategies, which can provide solutions at the root cause of challenges facing pasture-based dairy farms.

David’s farm has a strong focus on reducing environmental impact and it is also a demonstration farm for the Signpost programme, which aims to showcase science-based technologies to reduce Irish agricultural emissions.

David is a 2020 graduate of University College Dublin with a bachelor of agricultural science in dairy business.

As a member of a discussion group, David also has an active role in local Macra na Feirme and GAA clubs.

Thomas Murray, agronomist, Offaly

Thomas Murray from Banagher, Co Offaly, is an agronomist with O’Shea Farms in Co Kilkenny.

As part of his Nuffield scholarship, Thomas will investigate decision-making tools for the future of potato and vegetable production in Ireland.

Thomas graduated from Waterford Institute of Technology with a bachelors of agricultural science in 2016 and completed a diploma in leadership for the agri-food sector in 2021 from UCC.

Thomas currently advises and manages potato and carrot growers on land selection, seed procurement, agronomy and storage management.

Thomas plans to travel to the USA, Canada, northern Europe, Israel, Australia and New Zealand.

Liagh Whelehan, horticulturalist, Wexford

Liagh grew up on a dairy farm in Laois, later moving to a dry stock farm in Wexford.

She spent her formative years outdoors, in the fields, woods or vegetable gardening, developing a deep and lasting passion for the natural world.

As part of her Nuffield scholarship, Liagh will investigate methods of improving efficiency and sustainability in plant propagation in controlled environments.

Liagh holds a BSc and an MSc in business management from UCD. Her studies gave her a grounding in environmental issues and biology, but also taught her the realities of operating in a commercial world.

Horticulture was an obvious career choice, as growing plants has been a passion since childhood and she currently works as a grower and assistant production manager in a bedding and pot plant nursery in north Co Wexford.

Gillian Willis, food business project manager, Carlow

Gillian Willis is from a sheep, beef and tillage farm in Ballon, Co Carlow, and is currently a project manager at Bord Bia.

As part of her Nuffield scholarship, Gillian will explore how farms can implement changes to secure future farm viability as the sector faces increasing challenges in terms of economic sustainability and climate change.

Gillian studied food and agri-business management at UCD and completed an MSc in food business strategy at the Michael Smurfit Business School, UCD.

She started her career with Burger King Corporate as a graduate in Madrid in 2015 before taking on roles in HR, project management and R&D based in Switzerland.

Gillian joined Bord Bia in 2018 as small business development manager and is currently in a project management role.