In February 2020, the Irish Pedigree Breeders Council held its inaugural all-star awards presentation night in recognition of pedigree breeders around the country who were helping to create a positive image of all things pedigree through shows, sales, events and within their respective breed societies.

On Friday evening, 3 February, 16 pedigree breed societies will come together once again after a two-year COVID-19 break to celebrate all that is good in the world of pedigree ahead of another great year of shows, sales and events.

The awards will be held in the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise, Co Laois, and are set to be presented by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon.

Sean Sherman, chair of the Pedigree Breeders Council, said: “We wish to congratulate all breed societies on the invaluable work they undertake. They have continuously promoted pedigree cattle breeding in Ireland over a long number of years and their work does not go unrecognised.”

