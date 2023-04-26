Kerrygold is the most popular dairy brand in Germany and Ornua is expanding its offering there.

Since its launch in October 1962, Kerrygold has become the leading dairy brand in many international markets.

The success of the brand is illustrated in Ornua’s annual report in one simple fact. Over 11m packets of butter and cheese with the Kerrygold brand were sold across the world each week in 2022.

Last year also saw the doubling of production capacity at Kerrygold Park from 40,000 to 80,000 tonnes per year. The churn at the updated facility was switched on last week.

On the global stage, Kerrygold is the most popular dairy brand in Germany and Ornua is expanding its offering there by introducing a range of soft cheeses – including unusual flavours such as “curry and mango”.

Kerrygold butter experienced continued sales growth in the US, with the expansion helped by endorsements from celebrities including Kourtney Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey – endorsements which Ornua say they have nothing to do with.

Kerrygold

Outside its two traditionally largest markets, Kerrygold continues to expand globally with butter sticks launched in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan this year.

Ornua CEO John Jordan said the growth and success of Kerrygold “is testament to the generations of Irish dairy farming families who produce the best-quality milk”.