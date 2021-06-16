Macra Skillnet will help you explore how to best contribute your strengths, skills and knowledge to the farm business.

Macra Agricultural Skillnet, established by Macra na Feirme in 2015 and funded by Skillnet Ireland, is now one of the major industry leaders in delivering part-funded upskilling, training and educational opportunities to agri-sector businesses and individual traders.

Our network’s training suite ranges from practical one-day on-farm training workshops, to postgraduate programmes with our academic partners and bespoke programmes which we have developed and delivered for and with our agribusiness partners and member companies.

In 2020, our training events were attended by over 1,400 trainees, across 106 events.

We are now consulting with agribusinesses to gain further insights into the training that would benefit the sector so that Macra Agricultural Skillnet can effectively respond to these needs and establish partnerships to drive relevant and industry specific training

Women play a key role on Irish dairy farms. This course is both for women who are physically involved in farming and those not physically involved but who can still play an important role in the business.

We will explore a variety of ways that can allow you to be more involved on your farm, and the importance of being part of the big-picture decision-making with your partner.

We will help you explore how to best contribute your strengths, skills and knowledge to the farm business.

Join this two-session interactive online meeting to:

Explore possible ways of understanding and contributing to the farm business more.

Define your role and apply your current skills to this role.

Learn how to work better together.

Learn about strategic planning and governance applied to farming.

Hear from women who have developed a role for themselves and made significant contributions to their profitable business.

Monday 19 Monday 26 July – 7.30-9.15pm

Facilitated by Lynaire Ryan and Páidí Kelly.

Registration fee €70.

Register now at macraskillnet.ie.

For further information contact: Lynaire at lynaire1@yahoo.com or Paidi at paidi.k@hotmail.com or 087 774 4656. Book now to avoid disappointment.