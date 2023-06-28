The price of skim milk powder (SMP) took a tumble on the European spot market this week, dropping €85/t in the space of a week. SMP is now down €140/t or almost 6% on where it was three weeks ago.

Looking at EU milk production data for January to April, SMP production is up 2% compared to the same period last year while it is up 2.5% comparing the last 12 months to the previous.

SMP exports from New Zealand are up 33% in 2023 compared to the same period last year so that is obviously having an impact on the supply/demand dynamic.

Butter

Needless to say butter is following the same output trajectory as SMP as you can’t have butter without skim but the value of butter is holding better at the moment than SMP.

Butter prices are up €40/t on the European spot market this week and have been relatively stable since early March. The current price follows a 5.5% lift in butter prices at last weeks’ Global Dairy Trade auction.

Butter stocks in the US are also rising with total supply (cold storage, production and imports) up 9% on this time last year.

Meanwhile in the UK butter supplies are down 7.7% due to lower production and more exports. Total milk supplies in the UK are up 1.3% in the first quarter of 2023 with AHDB predicting that the increase in supply could weigh on prices in the short term.

To summarise, no real good news this week from dairy markets point of view and every week without really good news pushes out the expected upturn in milk prices.