It was announced this week that recently appointed managing director of Germinal Michael Slattery was “leaving the company with immediate effect”.

Slattery was only in the job since last November. It is the second time the grim reaper has struck at the company, with Dermot Campion being made redundant last year after 20 years with the company.

Prior to joining Germinal, Slattery was the managing director of Drummonds for nine years and prior to that he ran the Acorn Group for eight years, so it’s not as though the Germinal job was his first rodeo.

Germinal is owned by the Gilbert family, based in Northern Ireland and has operations in Britain and New Zealand.

William Gilbert says he is going to recruit a new operations manager. The Dealer looks forward to reading the job description.