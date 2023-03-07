A yellow snow and ice warning will be in place from Thursday for 12 counties, Met Éireann has announced.

From 6am until midnight on Thursday 9 March, counties Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Roscommon, Sligo and Westmeath will be affected by the warning.

Met Éireann has said that a spell of rain will move up over the country on Thursday morning, turning to sleet and snow with some accumulations expected.

Hazardous driving conditions and travel disruptions may be some of the possible impacts, Met Éireann has warned.

Status Yellow - Snow/Ice warning for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Connacht, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath from Thursday 6am



Possible Impacts:

Hazardous driving conditions

Travel disruption



Low temperature

Meanwhile, a low temperature and ice warning is currently in place until 9am on Wednesday for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Connacht, Longford, Louth, Meath and Westmeath.

Met Éireann has said that hazardous conditions due to freezing temperatures will lead to icy stretches on roads and footpaths.