After a sluggish but steady trade for the last two weeks, there was a bit more appetite for beef-cross calves in Bandon Mart this week.
There were in the region of 1,310 calves on offer and beef crosses dominated yet again.
Similar to the last few weeks, this number is running about 200 ahead of last year.
Angus and Hereford
The shine that is usually on the trade for Angus and Hereford calves tends to fade as the spring goes on but there was a lift on the last two weeks for these calves, with a share more selling for over €150.
For once there appeared to be a little bit of daylight coming between the two breeds, with Angus slightly ahead.
This could reflect an interest from shippers for Angus calves that occurs once the bulk of Friesians have moved on.
Those weighing over 75kg were doing best, although bunches of calves close to 70kg attracted a good share of bids too; €150 to €220 would have purchased most of these. On rare occasions calves were climbing into the high €200s but not to the same level as a month or six weeks ago.
Lighter calves
Lighter traditional breeds from 50kg to 65kg were, in the main, making from €140 back to €80, while those under 50kg tended to sell for under €80 but the odd time a few exceeded that price.
Friesians
Most Friesian bull calves under six weeks would have sold from €50 to €120, with a selection of older calves exceeding this price range. Similar to the traditional beef breeds, lighter calves sold for under that price range.
Continentals
Continental calves were back a little this week but had a tighter selling price range. Most calves, both bulls and heifers, sold from €170 up to €405.
