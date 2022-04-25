These one-month-old bull calves had an average weight of 69kg and made €250 each.

After a sluggish but steady trade for the last two weeks, there was a bit more appetite for beef-cross calves in Bandon Mart this week.

There were in the region of 1,310 calves on offer and beef crosses dominated yet again.

Similar to the last few weeks, this number is running about 200 ahead of last year.

This six-week-old bull calf weighed 58kg and sold for €140.

These one-month-old heifer calves had an average weight of 93kg and made €310 each.

These three-week-old bull calves had an average weight of 91kg and made €320 each.

This one-month-old bull calf weighed 80kg and sold for €285.

This five-week-old heifer calf weighed 85kg and sold for €235.

These five-week-old bull calves had an average weight of 75kg and made €250 each.

Angus and Hereford

The shine that is usually on the trade for Angus and Hereford calves tends to fade as the spring goes on but there was a lift on the last two weeks for these calves, with a share more selling for over €150.

For once there appeared to be a little bit of daylight coming between the two breeds, with Angus slightly ahead.

This could reflect an interest from shippers for Angus calves that occurs once the bulk of Friesians have moved on.

These one-month-old bull calves had an average weight of 66kg and made €250 each.

This one-month-old heifer weighed 103kg and sold for €340.

These one-month-old bull calves had an average weight of 70kg and made €235 each.

These one-month-old bull calves had an average weight of 62kg and made €185 each.

These three-week-old heifer calves had an average weight of 57kg and made €95 each.

These three-week-old bull calves had an average weight of 75kg and made €250 each.

Those weighing over 75kg were doing best, although bunches of calves close to 70kg attracted a good share of bids too; €150 to €220 would have purchased most of these. On rare occasions calves were climbing into the high €200s but not to the same level as a month or six weeks ago.

Lighter calves

Lighter traditional breeds from 50kg to 65kg were, in the main, making from €140 back to €80, while those under 50kg tended to sell for under €80 but the odd time a few exceeded that price.

Friesians

Most Friesian bull calves under six weeks would have sold from €50 to €120, with a selection of older calves exceeding this price range. Similar to the traditional beef breeds, lighter calves sold for under that price range.

Continentals

Continental calves were back a little this week but had a tighter selling price range. Most calves, both bulls and heifers, sold from €170 up to €405.

This three-week-old heifer calf weighed 59kg and sold for €180.

These one-month-old bull calves had an average weight of 65kg and made €150 each.

These one-month-old bull calves had an average weight of 60kg and made €105 each.

This one-month-old bull calf weighed 63kg and sold for €80.