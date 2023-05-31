Mart prices for short-keep and finished cattle in NI have eased by 10p/kg, or £60 to £80 per head, from the record highs seen back in March and April.

However, the live ring remains strong, with prices running 30p/kg above their equivalent value back in May 2022.

Mart reports compiled by the Livestock and Meat Commission show finished steers with U grading conformation averaged 304.5p/kg over the past month, which equates to a deadweight price well over 500p/kg.

Last May, the same animals averaged 273p/kg, which is a price differential of £236 for a 750kg steer year on year.

Heifers

Slaughter-fit heifers have averaged 293.75p/kg in recent weeks, down from the 300p/kg mark back in March and April.

Compared to last May, prices are up 32.5p/kg, adding almost £228 to the value of a 700kg heifer.

Friesians

In recent weeks Friesian steers have been going against the trend, with prices strengthening throughout May as demand for manufacturing beef remains firm. Back in April, good-quality Friesians typically averaged 230p/kg, but have steadily edged upwards towards 240p/kg.

Stores

Prices for lighter stores suited to grazing have held relatively firm this spring, with steers weighing 400kg to 500kg averaging 290p/kg and heifers closer to 315p/kg, up 40p to 45p/kg on last year.