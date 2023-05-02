Discounters Aldi and Lidl continue to grow their share of the Irish retail market.

Kantar’s Irish food price inflation fell slightly last month, down to 16.6% from the record high of 16.8% the previous month, the first fall in two years.

Kantar also reported that in the 12-week period to 16 April, take-home grocery sales increased 11.5%, the highest growth rate seen since February 2021.

Store visits increased by 10.2%, which Kantar reports shows that consumers are shopping less but more often to manage household budgets.

Consumers are also switching to own-label products in supermarkets, with sales up 15.6% compared with an 8% increase for brands.

Dunnes remains the top Irish supermarket with 23.2% market share, followed by Tesco with 22.4% and Supervalu on 20.7%.

Both Lidil and Aldi continue to grow market share, with Lidl now at 13.2% - a growth of 14.4% year on year - while Aldi is at 12.1% following growth of 11.4%.