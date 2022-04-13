Co Down based vegetable processor Mash Direct has posted a small drop in profits on a slightly increased turnover for the year ended 28 February 2021.

Turnover increased from £22.078m (€26.6m) the previous year to £22.280m (€26.9m) and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of £2.628m (€3.17m) compared with £2.994m (€3.61m) the previous year.

The company was established by Tracey and Martin Hamilton to produce vegetables grown on their farm. It is now a well-established supplier of prepared vegetables in consumer packs, and has a total of 75 primary produce suppliers.

The company purchased vegetables to the value of £2.269m (€2.73m) from MH Farms Limited, with M Hamilton and T Hamilton being the shareholders.

The average number of employees during the year was 214, with staff costs of £5.122m (€6.17m), up from £4.661m (€5.61m) the previous year.

The business is focused on domestic markets minimising the exposure to Brexit and has just 11% of turnover outside sterling.