An increase in the average lambing percentage and positive lambing conditions has resulted in a marginal increase in the number of lambs tailed despite the ewe flock falling.

After a few years of challenging conditions, the number of lambs tailed in spring 2021 in New Zealand has recorded a slight increase.

The latest Beef and Lamb New Zealand Lamb Crop Report 2021 shows the number of lambs tailed recorded at 22.7m head, which represents an increase of 129,000 head, or 0.6%, on 2020 levels.

The seasons in the southern hemisphere are opposite to the northern hemisphere, with spring covering the months of September, October and November.

The report highlights differences between regions, with the North Island recording an increase of 1.4% in the lamb crop, while the South Island, which has a 1.14m higher ewe flock, recorded a decrease of 0.1%.

Island differences

Both islands recorded a decrease in the number of ewes put to the ram, but more favourable breeding conditions in the North Island compensated for the lower numbers and resulted in a higher lamb crop.

The number of ewes joined to rams in the North Island is estimated at 7.672m head, compared with 7.709m in the 2020-2021 lamb crop.

The lambing percentage increased by 1.5% to 131.8%, with positive lambing conditions contributing to an additional 4% of lambs tailed. This resulted in the overall lamb crop increasing by 1.4% or 147,000 head to 10.6m head.

The number of ewes joined to rams in the South Island reduced by 490,000 head to 8.812m .

The lambing percentage for mature ewes also increased by 1% to 132%, but there was a reduction of 50,000 head in the number of lambs produced by hoggets (475,000 head) resulting in the total number of lambs tailed reducing marginally by 17,000 head.

Export supplies

The report predicts that the higher number of lambs tailed will underpin a 1% increase in the number of lambs processed at 18.48m head. However, this increase will be cancelled out by the number of adult sheep available for slaughter predicted to decline by 9.5% to 3.46m head.