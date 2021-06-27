Four heifers are missing, believed stolen, from land in Chaffpool, Tubbercurry, Co Sligo.

A Sligo farmer has appealed for any information to help recover four heifer calves believed stolen from his field.

Frank Brennan, farmer and agri consultant, keeps 11 Friesian heifer calves on land at Chaffpool, Tubbercurry, where they are fed meal daily.

“I saw them on Saturday evening around 7pm,” Brennan told the Irish Farmers Journal. “But when my father went to feed them around 8am this morning [Sunday], there were only seven calves in the field.”

Vanished into thin air

He has searched all his own land and neighbouring land and spoken to neighbours but to no avail.

“There is no evidence of the animals having broken out of their field,” the farmer said. “They have vanished into thin air.”

Brennan said the calves are all very quiet, almost pet animals and were being hand-fed meal so would come running to a bucket.

The four heifers have been reported stolen to gardaí in Tubbercurry, who are investigating.

The farmer appealed to anyone who hears of someone buying or selling four weanling Friesian heifer calves or noticed a cattle wagon or trailer on the roads in the locality late Saturday night/early Sunday morning to get in touch with any possible information that may lead to their whereabouts or return.

He can be contacted directly on 083-438 6368, while gardaí can be contacted on 071-918 9500.