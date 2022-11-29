Christopher Tuffy, a dairy farmer from Enniscrone, Co Sligo, was crowned the 2022 FBD Young Farmer of the Year at a ceremony in Co Cork on Tuesday night.

Milking 150 cows on a leased farm at Enniscrone, the spring-calving dairy farmer from Sligo, farms alongside his parents, partner Eimear and baby Iarlaith. Christopher plays football with Enniscrone/Kilglass GAA.

Bill Gleeson from Nenagh, Co Tipperary was first runner up while Edward Treanor from Co Monaghan was second runner up.

Category winners

Christopher Tuffy won the Dairy category.

Michael Quigley won the Land Mobility category.

Edward Roe won the Drystock category.

Frank Melody won the Other Enterprises category.

Kieran Dunphy won the Best new entrant award.

Biodiversity Young Farmer of the Year.

Andrew McMenamin from Co Donegal was named the 2022 National Rural Network Biodiversity Farmer of the Year.

McMenamin works on his family’s farm, a calf to beef farm, buying from local dairy farmers and finishing all stock. He buys in 30 calves per year and aims to finish as many as he can off grass before the second winter.

The award recognises a young farmer who is farming in a sustainable manner to protect the environment and actively tries to enhance the biodiversity potential of their farms.

The six finalists

The six finalists in Cork were:

Edward Treanor - Monaghan.

Christopher Tuffy - Sligo

Caroline O’Keeffe – Avondhu, Cork.

Edward Roe – North Tipperary.

Joe Hughes – Wicklow.

Bill Gleeson – North Tipperary.