A mid-19th century farm building, a farmer with a passion for things past and a grant provided by the Heritage Council, these three elements combined to see the restoration of a very special old hay barn in Moylough in south Sligo.

Derek Sherlock found himself in the ownership of an old loft-style hay barn when he bought a farming property, Moylough House, in the early 1980s.

Moylough House was once the home of the Cooke family, local landlords and many elements on site attest to the former grandeur of the landholding, including a lime kiln, a special spring well and countless mature trees.

The outbuildings, located to the rear of the main house, included the hay barn – known affectionately by Derek as The Granary. The barn, a two-storey random rubble wall structure with gable ends and pitched slate roof, acted as the hay storage space for the old farm.

The hay was stored in the open-plan loft area while the ground floor of the building comprised a stable, a cart house and a cow byre. The building, measuring 50ft x 20ft, is no ordinary barn.

Grant aid

Derek had done what he could over the intervening years to keep the old building watertight and structurally stable but, as time passed, he not only realised the full historic value of the building but also had the idea to restore it to its former glory. His participation in the Green, Low-Carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS), which provides payments to farmers to help protect habitats and promote environmentally-friendly farming, presented him the ideal opportunity to achieve his ambition.

Derek says: “I nursed the granary along over the years; a few slates one year, replacing a capping tile the next. I was giving first aid but the barn really needed a cure.”

The Heritage Council, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine manages the GLAS traditional farm buildings grant scheme.

The principal objective of this scheme is to ensure that traditional farm buildings, and other related structures that contribute to the character of the landscape, are conserved for active agricultural use.

Timber treatments compatible with wildlife in the restoration process ensured the building would continue to be accessible to wildlife.

Essential work

The essential work that needed to be carried out included repairs to the roof, including stripping slates, repairs to rafters and collar ties, assessment of the condition of rafter feet and repairs to these where necessary; re-slating with salvaged slates and replacing lost or broken slates with reclaimed slates.

A unique aspect of the project was the use of lime mortar. This method was applied to the underside of the slates and to cracks on the front and internal walls, as well as repointing of external walls.

While there was no evidence that birds or bats used the building, the decision was made that the building would continue to be accessible to wildlife. This was achieved by using timber treatments compatible with wildlife in the restoration process as well as ensuring that crevices were left in the stonework to provide roosting sites for bats.

Every effort was made to encourage local wild creatures to make use of the building.

Crevices were left in the stonework to provide roosting sites for bats.

Excitement

As Derek Sherlock stands proudly beside his restored barn, his excitement at the result is very evident.

“I’m just so pleased. The project was carried out in accordance with strict conservation principles: minimal intervention and retention of as much building fabric as possible, that kind of thing. “Lime mortars were used in pointing and stitching repairs because lime has lower emissions in its production than cement. All materials used in its original construction over 100 years ago were organic and locally sourced; timber, slate, iron fixings, rubble stone and lime mortar.

“The repair materials were sourced locally as well. I was so pleased about that element; it was like going back in time to create the future and yet the same time-honoured materials were all that was needed.”

Expressing his gratitude for the grant provided by the Heritage Council, Derek says: “It made everything possible really. My idea to restore it was all well and good but I needed the help of the grant. As well as the grant itself, I got great advice. I have learned so much in the process.

“I will be only too glad to share my experience with others with similar projects in mind. It was such a good experience for me personally … and, of course, the barn lives on!”