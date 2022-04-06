Larger solar PV arrays remain out of reach for many farms.

There have been growing calls to speed up the grid connection process for farm renewable projects under the Microgeneration Support Scheme (MSS).

The calls come as farmers look to install larger renewable systems to tackle rising energy costs.

Currently, the ESB only has an active grid connection process for microgenerators up to 6kW in size (covering an area of about 42m2) on single phase or 11kW on three phase.

This scale falls well below the requirements of farms, which use high amounts of energy.

It also means only small amounts of excess electricity could be exported back to the grid and receive payment.

MSS

Under the MSS, systems such as solar PV arrays between 6kW and 50kW in size will receive a Clean Export Premium tariff of 13.5c/kWh, or the competitive market rate for exported electricity. ESB Networks ran a pilot connection scheme for projects up to 50kW last year. The pilot is now closed, having received 150 applications.

We want the scheme to be opened up as quickly as possible, but we currently don’t have any timelines on this

A review of this pilot is being carried out, with details on a new connection policy expected to be announced in the summer.

It means that farmers considering installing larger solar systems will not be able to export to the grid and receive payment until the new policy is in place.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Michael Norton of Solar Electric said: “We want the scheme to be opened up as quickly as possible, but we currently don’t have any timelines on this.”

Existing process

ESB Networks only operates an ‘inform and fit’ export grid connection application process for microgenerators up to 6kW or 11kW.

Over 29,000 micro- and small-scale generators have successfully registered for export, with an initial payment or credit expected after June 2022.