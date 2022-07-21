Michael Fitzmaurice TD called into question the speed with which such changes are being pursued by policymakers. / Donal O' Leary

Ireland has advocated on the international stage to change the emissions reporting and accounting system of biogenic methane, a senior civil servant in the Department for the Environment has suggested.

Principal officer in the land use and sectoral policy division of the department Marc Kierans told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture that officials had made the case for a change in the methane counting system in engagements at both EU and UN levels.

“The department has worked with the UN international process and the EU process at various levels and has engaged with the likes of Professor [Myles] Allen to understand this process and has put forward in those negotiations about the changes,” Kierans said on Wednesday.

The department official described changing emissions accounting system as “slow, torturous process” and reminded TDs and senators that the GWP100 was still the “default” for international emissions reporting.

“We do work towards that, it’s just it does take time and the science has to be settled. It’s just a rigorous, a necessary vigorous process, to adopt new changes to the UN emissions figures,” Kierans commented.

The committee had earlier heard from researchers who claimed that changes to the reporting system could recognise the shorter lifespan of biogenic methane in the atmosphere, leading to more achievable farming emissions targets.

TDs unhappy with emissions plans

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice called into the question the speed with which changes are being pursued by policymakers and civil servants.

“Someone could lose their livelihood because someone is slow” changing the accounting structure of emissions, he claimed, also stating that the most up to date figures emerging from research conducted by Teagasc should be included in Ireland’s reporting, rather than standardised, international averages.

Senator Paul Daly referenced the ongoing emissions reduction target negotiations as “horse trading” and called for realism in ministerial talks.

“It’s far more important to set achievable targets than to be the top kid in the class and always have your hand up but not know the answer,” Senator Daly said.

“An ambitious target is useless if it is not achievable.”

