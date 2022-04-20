Bord Bia/CSO pigmeat export figures for the first two months of 2022 reveal a 40% drop in volume exported to China compared with the same period in 2021.

China remains Ireland’s largest export market, taking 11,716t of the 35,848t exported in January and February but is well down compared with the 19,850t last year.

Elsewhere in Asia, exports to Japan are down almost 7% to 1,196t though there is a significant increase in South Korea to 1,402t compared with 607t last year.

Exports to the UK are up almost 18% at 4,450t for the first two months of 2022 compared with last year and there is a similar level of increase in exports to the EU 27 at 7,886t.

Overall exports for the year to date are down 5% to 35,848t.

Bord Bia reports that outbreaks of COVID-19 and lockdowns have disrupted trade in China though live pig price has strengthened to €1.92/kg equivalent, up 7% on the week.