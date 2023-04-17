The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that slurry bags from approved suppliers are eligible for grant aid. / Paul Dillon

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that commonly known ‘slurry bags’ are set to be included as an eligible item under TAMS 3.

The Department stated: "Slurry bags are a type of geo-membrane-lined slurry store and are eligible under the TAMS grant schemes.

"The supplier of the slurry bags must be listed on the Department specification S.126A.

"The costings for slurry bags are the same as for any geo-membrane-lined store.

"An applicant should apply for the store, store cover and safety fence under the geo-membrane-lined store investment. In every case, a slurry bag requires full planning permission before it is installed."

Payment

Grant aid will be paid on a m³ basis. Although slurry bags are not seen as a fixed item and do not generally require planning permission, it will be required to avail of TAMS, with full planning permission required to be submitted alongside the application.

Any monies paid before approval is granted will not be eligible for grant aid.