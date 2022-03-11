Knowing the value of the nutrients in your slurry can lead to more efficient use.

Over the past number of weeks, a lot of emphasis has been put on slurry as part of the Footprint Farmers Programme.

Slurry can have so many benefits on farm, from supplying nutrients to increasing soil organic matter and helping to increase biodiversity in the soil when applied appropriately and improve soil structure.

However, if we do not measure, we cannot manage, so slurry testing is a very important tool to improve nutrient use efficiency and to improve your fertiliser planning in a year of high prices.

