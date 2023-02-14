Slurry sampling is a tool that farmers can use to help them make decisions around slurry application and ensure that it is not wasted.

With fertiliser prices still high, slurry is a key resource on farm to reduce the impact of high nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) prices.

In addition to this, retaining more slurry N results a larger proportion of N from slurry to grow grass in the early part of the year.

Using low emissions slurry spreading (LESS) equipment is important, as it is one of the technologies available to meet our national ammonia gas reduction target between now and 2030.

Spring applications using LESS further increases N availability by 65% in comparison to summer applications.

For example, where a grass silage crop receives 3,000 gallons/ac in the spring, this will supply 33kg N/ha or approximately 30% of the crop’s N requirement.

Health and safety

Health and safety is very important when taking a slurry sample. Farmers need to be aware of safety guidelines around PTO guards and slurry gases.

The slurry must be agitated so that all the crust and water are completely mixed before taking the sample.

Slurry samples should be taken from the point of fill of the slurry tanker and approximately 0.5 litres should be put into a container with a lid.

The sample should be kept cool and brought to the lab on the same day. A number of slurry tanks should be tested if there are both covered and uncovered tanks on the farm.