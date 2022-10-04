There has been a marked increase in the value being placed on organic manures as a valuable source of nutrients. \Patrick Browne

The prohibited period for slurry spreading will begin on Saturday 8 October.

Farmers are being reminded that the date is a week earlier compared to other years.

“To reduce the risk of the loss of nutrients to water, this is one week earlier than previous years,” the Department of Agriculture has said.

“The application of farmyard manure continues to be prohibited from 1 November annually. The enforcement of regulations in relation to the application of organic manure lies with the relevant local authority,” it said.

Value

Farm practices that maximise this value, such as earlier spreading, have been implemented by farmers this year, something the Department has welcomed.

Regulations

The Good Agricultural Practice for Protection of Waters Regulations 2022 (S.I. 113 of 2022 as amended) gives legal effect in Ireland to the nitrates directive and to Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme.

“The purpose of the regulations is to provide a basic set of measures to ensure the protection of waters, including drinking water sources, against pollution caused by nitrogen and phosphorus from agricultural sources.

“The primary emphasis is on the management of organic manures and other fertilisers,” the Department said.