The closed period will now commence on 15 October. \ Donal O'Leary

Farmers will have one more week to get slurry out before the housing period after a second seven-day extension was granted to the spreading period.

Farmers can spread slurry up to 14 October, with slurry spreading rules not allowing for any extension beyond this date.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue stated that officials in the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Housing determined that the conditions were met for a second extension.

'Unseasonable weather conditions'

“I recognise that unseasonable weather conditions experienced this summer and during September have impacted trafficability and provided limited opportunities for slurry applications by farmers and contractors,” the Minister said.

The rain that fell last week after the first one-week extension to the spreading period was granted was acknowledged by the Minister, who added that the new extension is “justified” and allows for “prudent” spreading.

Farmers have been reminded to only spread slurry where conditions allow and in full observance of buffer zone rules.