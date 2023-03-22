Net Feasa believe their sensor technology and data analytics tools will create opportunities for groups or cooperatives of farmers to share data from their slurry tanks

Dingle-based IoT company Net Feasa is set to provide sensors to measure soiled water and slurry in tanks to Teagasc as part of a new project.

The project will see the deployment of Net Feasa’s EvenKeel™ platform to over 300 slurry tanks, enabling farmers to see real-time information on multiple aspects of their tanks.

Net Feasa believes its sensor technology and data analytics tools will create opportunities for groups or co-operatives of farmers to share data from their slurry tanks in the emerging anaerobic digestion industry.

The EvenKeel™ platform is also capable of gathering and analysing data from multiple sources including soil conditions, milk levels, water conditions, and weather which can be used for data-driven decision-making to implement sustainable farming solutions.

Ruth Concannon, COO of Net Feasa, said: “Our role as technology providers is to facilitate farmers, retail providers, hoteliers, and restaurateurs in their drive to bring down their respective carbon footprints.

“IoT sensor technology, innovative visibility platforms and cutting-edge data analytics create an abundance of opportunities.”