Armagh-based agricultural equipment manufacturer SlurryKat has appointed Grove Machinery as a new dealer.

Based in Gilford, Co Down, the dealership will service counties Down, Armagh, Meath, Dublin and Louth with the range of SlurryKat products.

This offering is set to include Doda pumps and Oroflex piping.

The appointment follows SlurryKat recently building a new welding and final assembly facility, technology hub and research and development facility at its headquarters in Waringstown.

Justin Barrett from Grove Machinery said: “Having worked with SlurryKat equipment for over 15 years in our own agricultural contracting business, we are delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside the SlurryKat team.

“We understand that customer service is vital, and we aim to provide a reliable and efficient backup service to our customers.”