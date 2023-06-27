SlurryKat, the Armagh-based manufacturer, has officially opened a new research and development facility and team hub at its manufacturing base.

Manufacturing a range of slurry handling and spreading equipment, the company is operating since 2008, when it was founded by CEO Garth Cairns.

SlurryKat’s manufacturing facility, which is set on a 52ac site in Waringstown, Co Armagh, has received a huge boost with the latest investment, which includes a 1,000 m2 research and development facility representing a multimillion investment.

According to the firm, part of the advanced facility will allow it to test equipment with different pressures and flow rates in its bid to continually develop and refine new and existing products.

The firm also opened a team hub for staff as part of its ongoing commitment to improving staff wellbeing.