SlurryKat is launching wider models of its Farmline trailing shoe range ahead of the Ploughing Championships.

Now offering the applicator in 9m and 10.5m versions, it follows on from the launch of the 7.5m Farmline trailing shoe in 2018, which SlurryKat says has been a huge success.

Garth Cairns, SlurryKat CEO, said: “As slurry tankers have become larger and more grants have become available to help farmers purchase specialist equipment, we have experienced huge demand for wider models.

“The new wider models, the 9m and 10.5m, incorporate many of the features of the previous models, including the lightweight design, but also some new upgrades.”

Lightweight

Claiming to be the lightest trailing shoes on the market, the 7.5m model weighs in at 490kg; the new 9m model is 600kg, and the 10.5m model is 636kg. Both the 9m and the 10.5m models exhibit unique inverted booms in the transport position.

“The extra width for the new models was achieved by adding a novel flip-over end section on the sidearms, which is operated by a hydraulic cylinder. The transport height, which is the lowest on the market, stays the same on the new wider models as with the 7.5m model.

“Also, they now have flip-up shoes on the beam with hydraulic cylinder as standard, which was not a feature on the 7.5m model. With flip-up shoes on the central and outer sections, this makes it easier for the operator to make headland turns.

“The machine also does not need to be folded up to reverse – all the operator has to do is flip up the shoes, carry out the manoeuvre, then drop the shoes and work away,” he said.

SlurryKat macerator

The new models use SlurryKat’s own ventilated macerator distributor with a V36 head on the 9m model, and a V42 head on the 10.5m version.

Other upgrades include a crash protection system on the boom, which uses a shear-bolt over a spring-release system, which the manufacturer says becomes troublesome when the machine ages.

Spacing of the shoes on the new models is 250mm. All models are fully galvanised and fitted with new Italian manufactured UV-resistant flexible hoses for longevity.