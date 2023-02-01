The Bioselect RC 25 unit is designed to be a plug-and-play separation solution.

Slurryquip has been appointed as the Irish importer and distributor for Börger. Based in Germany, Börger specializes in pump technology, maceration units, stainless steel tanks as well as slurry separation equipment.

Slurryquip has been displaying the firms Bioselect RC 25 separation unit at this year's series of AJS Spring Farm Machinery shows.

The RC 25 is the smallest unit within the Bioselect four-model range and is capable of handling up to 25m³/h of slurry.

In layman's terms, this fully automatic plug-and-play skid unit is designed to handle the slurry from a herd of up to 200 cows according to the recently appointed Irish importer.

Alongside the separation unit, the stainless-steel skid is equipped with an input and output pump and control unit. Pricing for the complete solution starts at €45,535 (£40,000) plus VAT.