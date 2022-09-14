The new 24m Orthros dribble bar splits down into two 12m dribble bars that can be used as part of an umbilical system or as a tanker mounted solution.

Northern Irish slurry equipment manufacturer, Slurryquip, will use this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska to launch two new products.

First up is the 24m umbilical dribble bar named the Orthros. Described as a versatile machine, the Orthros doubles up as a 24m solution for working on tillage tramlines but also transforms into two 12m machines that can be used with either umbilical systems or as mounted solutions on slurry tankers.

Slurryquip has said this offers contractors and large farmers many options without having to invest in a large 24m system that may be rarely used. The Orthros is designed with two holders at the end of telescopic arms that fold in behind the tractor for transport.

Trailing shoe

Following the Slurryquip mantra of closely coupled tanker dribble bars, the manufacturer is now offering customers a closely coupled trailing shoe option. The range is said to have been designed with strength and an overall lightweight principle in mind. Units are fitted with the in-house-built Xiphos macerator and a so-called clever linkage design.

The new trailing shoe range follows the brands mantra of close tanker coupling for better balance and traction .

Also set to be on the Slurryquip stand is the Triple R pivoting front reeler launched this time last year.

The simple yet effective solution works by means of a pivoting headstock on the reeler frame, which proves effective when rolling up hose on tight lanes. For convenience, the operator can do all the reeling using the front reeler, the first full bobbin can be dropped out and carried on the rear.

Aside from new innovations, Slurryquip will also display its existing range of slurry spreading solutions.