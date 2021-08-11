Northern Irish manufacturer Slurryquip is currently in the trial stages of its latest innovation. Named NPak, the patent-pending system has been designed as a retrofit solution for both the mixing and application of liquid fertiliser via slurry in a controlled fashion.
The Slurryquip NPaK system essentially consists of two parts – firstly, a mixing unit (which remains located in the farmyard, dissolves granular fertiliser, using water as a solvent); and secondly, the retrofit tanker-mounted application unit.
