A total of 31 small businesses - one from each Local Enterprise Office (LEO) - will be represented by a stand in the Local Enterprise Village (which will be located in a central location) opening their businesses up to almost 300,000 prospective customers across the three days of the event.

The businesses on show will offer a diverse range of products, from sportswear to gins to artisan confectionary. Among these are a variety of agriculture-related products and services.

Some notable businesses include Kildare company Tradeforus Forestry, owned by Niall Claffey. This is an online trading platform for livestock trading and marketing.

GH Agri Animal Health in Galway, run by Kevin McHugh, is a business focused on the manufacture and sale of veterinary products.

Also on show is Roscommon business Megafab Ltd, owned by Michael Egan. This is a service that provides products to the agri market.

There are also many female-led businesses that will be showcased at the Local Enterprise Village.

Esker Field

Esker Fields, run by Maria Morgan in Louth, is a natural skincare products range inspired by nature.

Lucy & Me

Sarah Power in Co Dublin is the owner of Lucy & Me, which sells handcrafted children’s furniture and interiors.

Bernie Murphy

Donegal-based designer Bernie Murphy specialises in a heritage style of clothing with a contemporary Irish twist for her brand.

The Local Enterprise Village was launched by Minister of State for business, employment and retail Damien English TD, along with some of the business owners that will be involved in this year’s event, including Lucy & Me and Bernie Murphy.

Minister English expressed his support of the initiative, stating: “The Local Enterprise Village at the ploughing championships will showcase the very best of our small business community from across the country.

"I look forward to joining with almost 300,000 people at the Ploughing and have the opportunity to meet with some of the businesses embedded in our communities and who are the drivers of local economic growth and job creation.”

Kieran Comerford from the Local Enterprise Offices agrees with this sentiment, outlining that these businesses will surely benefit from the exposure at the Local Enterprise Village.

“Small businesses very rarely get an opportunity like this and it could be a significant event for them all in the growth of their business.

"They will be at the very heart of the action at the ploughing championships, getting the chance to tell their stories and sell their products and services to a massive new audience, an audience that will be excited to be back following a two-year break.

“The Local Enterprise Village is always a great buzz and no doubt will be one of the big hits for visitors to Ratheniska this September.”

Established in 2014, LEOs are a helpful resource for any entrepreneur looking to start a business or any small business in need of support or advice to help them grow.

Since their creation eight years ago, LEOs have helped create over 20,000 jobs across the country.

LEOs work with thousands of client companies across Ireland in a diverse range of sectors offering mentoring, training, expert advice and financial supports to small businesses.

For more information about the Local Enterprise Village, see www.LocalEnterprise.ie.

The Local Enterprise Village has something for everyone, so if you’re going to the Ploughing, check it out for yourself at Row 17, Stand 281.