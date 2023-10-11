The theme of the farm walk at Loughgall held by AgriSearch in conjunction with AFBI, Dunbia and AHDB was efficient lamb production.

Beef market

Poorer cattle performance at grass this summer has resulted in many cattle taking longer to finish than anticipated, with cattle numbers being presented for slaughter only picking up in the last few weeks.

The poorer performance has also been reflected in lower carcase weights, with an average steer carcase weight in September 2023 of 354kg, back 5kg on September 2022 weights.

Lower carcase weights have been a characteristic of the beef trade for much of 2023, with the average steer carcase weight for the year to-date back 4kg to 347kg, and the average heifer carcase weight back 2kg to 311kg.

The growing dairy influence on the national kill will also have contributed to the reduction in average carcase weights.

During the first nine months of 2023, there have been just over 1.3 million head of cattle processed. This is a decrease of just under 50,000 head on the same period last year.

Higher levels of live cattle exports in 2021 and 2022 have been a key contributor to this trend, with lower levels of prime cattle (steers, heifers and young bulls) available on farm in the early part of the year.

Prime kill

The prime kill during 2023 to-date is operating 45,000 head lower than in 2022. However, an increase in supplies is expected as we move into the final months of the year, with an increase in on-farm numbers.

Cow throughput

The cow kill started the year strongly before tailing off in the summer months. There has, however, been a week-on-week increase in cow throughput during September 2023, which has put the year-to-date figures just 2% behind a very strong 2022 cow kill.

Supply forecasts to the year’s end suggest that overall throughput for 2023 is likely to show a decline of around 30,000 head on last year.

Finished cattle prices at Irish meat plants have stabilised after several weeks of recovery, with R3 steers averaging €4.66/kg (excluding VAT) for the week ending 1 October, a slight decrease from €4.68/kg during the corresponding week last year.

Beef consumption

Across all of the key export markets, consumer demand for beef has been increasingly impacted by rising costs of living and inflationary pressures.

The markets and returns available are lower for all parts of the carcase. This includes forequarter beef, which had been in good demand up until early 2023.

Globally, consumers are reducing their spend on protein, and this has seen prices for beef fall in most beef-producing regions.

Export growth

Irish beef exports for the first seven months of the year have increased in value by 1.1% to €1.49bn, with export volumes down 3.4% to 272,000 tonnes.

The UK has been the standout market for Irish beef in 2023, with exports growing by 11.6% in value and 5.6% in volume terms to 113,000 tonnes. In Britain, prime cattle supplies have remained tight and kept prices firm (4% higher than January 2023, but 4% lower than the peak in May 2023).

While European Union (EU) beef production has remained tight so far in 2023 (down 4.5% to June 2023), the inflationary impact on consumption has moderated demand for cattle, with the average EU young bull price of €4.86/kg last week falling by 29 cents (6%) since January.

With the weaker market conditions, Irish beef exports to the EU to the end of July decreased in value terms by 2.1% to €724m, while the volume of exports was back by 5% to 123,000 tonnes.

Positive year for livestock trade

Live exports

The year 2023 has been a very positive one for the live export cattle trade, with export figures for the year to-date operating 14% ahead of the same period last year at 272,489 head.

A strong uplift in calf and weanling exports have been the key contributors to this upward movement in export numbers.

Weanling exports have performed well in 2023, with steady demand for younger cattle in key European markets where contracting cattle herds have increased demand for imported cattle.

There has also been growing interest from North Africa in recent months, in particular Algeria, where there is strong interest in cattle for both beef and dairy production.

Tighter supplies of slaughter-age cattle in Northern Ireland, combined with a firm UK beef trade, are driving an increased demand from Northern cattle buyers in recent weeks. In excess of 1,500 cattle have moved northwards each week for the last month.

While live cattle exports remain under intense scrutiny from a number of directions, the outlook for the remainder of 2023 remains fairly positive, with steady demand for Irish cattle in key export markets and very positive feedback from customers on the quality, health status and performance of Irish animals when they reach their destination.

Sheep market

There was some stability in the Irish deadweight sheep trade in late August and early September, with the supply and demand of lambs finely balanced. However, as we move into October, the trade has come under some downward pressure, with reports indicating weaker demand in key export markets.

While lamb prices remain relatively strong from a historical perspective and are currently on par with the same period in 2022, higher input costs are continuing to impact the sheep sector and are eroding profitability.

Higher input challenges

Higher input costs are also being reflected in the quality of lambs being presented for slaughter, with reports from the processors indicating substantial numbers of under-finished and lighter lambs being presented.

This creates significant challenges when servicing the higher-value customers for Irish lamb, which typically have a desired carcase weight range of 18kg to 21kg.

Spring lamb throughput for the year to-date is operating 71,000 head behind 2022 levels.

Some of this decline can be attributed to a reduction in the number of early lambing flocks and lower litter sizes early in the lambing season this year.

However, the indications are that significantly higher numbers of lambs remained on Irish farms this summer, due to the challenging production conditions impacting lamb thrive.

Lamb exports dip

Demand for lamb in our key export markets has remained relatively subdued, with inflation and the high price point of lamb relative to other proteins continuing to impact consumption.

Irish sheepmeat exports for the first seven months of 2023 were valued at €259m, a 6% reduction from the same period in 2022.

This reduction reflects the continuing difficult market conditions in 2023, with the volume of exports almost unchanged during the same period at 43,000 tonnes.

The EU remains the priority market for Irish sheepmeat exports, and accounts for 70% of sheepmeat exports in volume terms and 75% in value terms.

EU sheepmeat forecast

The latest EU sheepmeat forecast has indicated a slight decline in lamb production in the EU in 2023. However, this has been offset by increases in the volumes of imported sheepmeat available in EU markets.

UK lamb exports to Europe increased by 15% in the first six months of 2023 (according to HM Revenue & Customs). Meanwhile, New Zealand lamb imports to the UK have risen by 10%.

The deadweight sheep trade is expected to remain challenged, with consumer demand for lamb remaining subdued.

The latest EU forecasts indicate a 12% increase in sheepmeat imports into the EU in 2023. This increased competition impacts the level of opportunity for Irish lamb exporters in key markets.

Consumption increase

More positively, per capita consumption of lamb in the EU is expected to increase slightly in 2023 (+1.4%) on the back of slightly lower price points and the favoured position lamb holds within consumers’ baskets for religious and cultural reasons.

A smaller Irish lamb crop has been forecast for 2023/24 – however, with lamb throughput to-date running behind previous years, there is an expectation for increased lamb supplies as we move into the final quarter of 2023, and also of a larger carryover of lambs into 2024.

€4.8 million Bord Bia promotion

Bord Bia has an ongoing EU Beef and Lamb campaign, which officially began on 1 June 2022 and will run through until May 2025.

This campaign aims to build awareness of the EU and Ireland as a supplier of high-quality, sustainably produced beef and lamb.

Under the tagline “European Beef and Lamb – Ireland, Working with Nature”, the three-year campaign, which is 80% co-funded by the EU, targets the high potential markets of Japan, South Korea, China and the US.

The campaign will invest €4.8m across these markets and deliver a suite of promotional activities to build awareness of – and propensity to purchase – beef and lamb amongst the target audiences in each market.

Bord Bia is currently exploring pipeline applications for Irish sheepmeat as part of the EU Commission’s call in 2024 for applications.

SCEP deadline extended

Farmers who have submitted a SCEP application but who have not yet applied to join the Sustainable Beef and Lamb Scheme (SBLAS) must submit their application to join before 16 October.

The deadline for certification under SBLAS has been extended to 22 January.

Steps to membership

Call 01 524 0410 to speak to the helpdesk. The helpdesk will assist you with your application and answer any queries about the SBLAS and the audit.

You will receive a member pack, which contains:

A copy of the SBLAS Standard, ie, the requirements of SBLAS.

A pre-audit information checklist.

The Bord Bia farm book, containing templates to record all required records.

Login details to the farm portal: farm.bordbia.ie.

An auditor will contact you to choose a suitable time and date for your audit.