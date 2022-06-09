The farm is on a straight section of the N83. There are separate entrances to the house and the farmyard.

A 21.65ac holding with a modern farmhouse is for sale near Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo.

The property is at Johnstown and is being sold by Sherry Fitzgerald P Burke by private treaty.

It sits on the N83 road between Ballyhaunis and Cloonfad. Ballyhaunis is 3.98km away, a drive of about five minutes.

It’s a town with plenty of amenities including primary and secondary schools, train station, supermarket, restaurants and pubs.

Also nearby are Cloonfad, Ballinlough and Claremorris, while Knock International Airport is 25km away.

The farm is run as a beef enterprise.

The land is in one block and has good hedge boundaries.

The land is in one division and laid out in nine fields, which have boundary hedging. It is good-quality land and well maintained.

The yard has its own entrance from the public road. There are six sheds, which include a slatted shed, cubicle house and general purpose storage sheds.

The house has a nice garden area and a tarmac driveway. There are five bedrooms.

The house is modern rather than traditional and it is in very good condition.

It has a living room with open fireplace, a dining room with stove fire with back boiler, a fully fitted kitchen and five bedrooms. All the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes.

The attic is floored and is accessible by a folding stairs. It has a velux window and a radiator.

The house has oil heating, mains water and also turbary rights.

There are garden areas to the front and rear of the house, with lawn, shrubs and trees. There is a tarmac driveway.

The house at Johnstown is in very good condition.

The property is being offered in two lots. Lot 1 is the house with a shed and the garden with an asking price of €250,000. Lot 2 is the land and other sheds with an asking price of €230,000. The asking price for the entire is €480,000.