Up to 20% of farms in NI are below 10ha in size.

Sir; I am a smallholdings farmer in south Armagh, writing to you in regards to serious concerns I have around the DAERA Future Agricultural Policy, which is currently out for consultation.

Buried in among the various proposals in the documents is a plan to increase the minimum claim size for resilience payments from 3ha to 10ha.

I am astonished that this proposal has received so little attention from both the media and the industry. I do not exaggerate when I say that if this increase is allowed to go ahead, it will rip the heart out of rural Ireland.

Such an increase will remove one of the few safety nets that smallholdings farmers have and leave thousands of us open to bankruptcy.

And that is just the direct effect – the knock-on consequences are just as bad.

For example, the removal of this fund will have consequences for your farm business number, without which you cannot get planning permission to build in the countryside.

Not content with driving farmers off the land, DAERA now seems intent on running future generations out of the countryside altogether.

Is this the future that Minister Poots wants? To return us to the days of a small number of ‘Big House’ farmers owning all the land in an area?

And this is to say nothing of the devastating effect this move will have on the mental health of farmers.

For many smallholdings farmers, having a bit of land and a few cattle isn’t about making money – it’s as much a cultural and social enterprise as an economic one.

Moving the cattle, drawing in silage, and purchasing meal gives often isolated rural farmers a sense of purpose. It keeps the mind and the body active, it’s something to talk about in the pubs, a chance to socialise at the mart.

To take this away is to condemn them to isolation, depression and worse.

The consultation is on the DAERA website and closes on Tuesday 15 February. I would urge every small farmer in the north to make a submission as a matter of urgency.

