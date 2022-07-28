The hayshed is a three-bay with lean-to at the back.

This year has seen a healthy number of large farms – of 100ac and more – put on the market for sale.

But there continues to be keen interest from buyers in small holdings, too.

The relatively lower price involved means a small parcel of land is within the budgets of more potential buyers.

A 13.02ac holding in Co Westmeath placed on the market by O’Roarke Bros Auctioneers is attracting good interest.

It’s at Adamstown, outside Castletowngeoghegan. It’s for sale by private treaty and the asking price is €175,000. That’s approximately €13,440/ac.

The land is non-residential, but it has road frontage. The location won’t hurt it: 16km from Mullingar, 36km from Athlone and 11km from Kilbeggan, where there is access to the M6 motorway.

The land has frontage on two public roads.

The edge of the land is just 400m from Castletowngeoghan. The road frontage totals 280m on two public roads, according to the auctioneers. The land is in permanent pasture and laid out in two fields.

The presence of a yard and/or sheds adds to the value of a small holding. This property has a yard with a cattle shed and hayshed.

The hayshed is a three-bay with a lean-to at the back and there is a large hardcore area to the front. There is a water supply available from a stream, which runs along one side of the holding.