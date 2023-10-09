The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine ran a consultation on new genomic techniques.

The Department of Agriculture received 60 submissions to its consultation on new genomic techniques (NGTs).

New genomic breeding techniques include gene editing which can alter the genes of plants and speed up the natural breeding process.

The Department said that it was “seeking views on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the council on plants obtained by certain new genomic techniques and their food and feed, and amending Regulation (EU) 2017/625.”

The Department stated that the aims of the proposal are to:

Maintain a high level of protection of human and animal health and of the environment.

Enable the development and placing on the market of plants and plant products contributing to EU innovation and sustainability objectives.

Ensure the effective functioning of the internal market in NGT plants and products and food and feed containing, consisting or produced from NGT plants and enhance the competitiveness of the EU agri-food sector at the union and global levels, including a level playing field for its operators.

Timeline for consultation submissions

The time for sending submissions into the consultation was quite short. The Department informed the public about the consultation on 4 September and the consultation closed on 25 September.