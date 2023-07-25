The RCU 55 and RCU 75 are fitted with 55hp and 75hp Kohler turbo diesel engines.

Mulching equipment specialist, FAE, has been building large (175hp to 475hp) remote-controlled tracked carriers for mulching and de-mining applications for years, but has now developed a 55hp and 75hp model for smaller tasks, ie roadside maintenance.

The RCU 55 and RCU 75 are fitted with 55hp and 75hp Kohler diesel engines and 8km/h hydrostatic transmissions.

The RCU 55 has two attachment options, the BL1 which is designed to handle trees and vegetation up to 12cm in diameter or the PML head, which is fitted with swinging hammers for lighter vegetation. The larger RCU 75 being more powerful is offered with the BL2 head designed to mulch trees and vegetation up to 15cm in diameter.

Murphy Brothers, based in Ferns, Co Wexford, is the Irish importer and distributor of FAE equipment in Ireland.