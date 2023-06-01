The holding at Carrick is in a pleasant and peaceful area.

Three small farmland holdings are coming up for auction in Co Westmeath from James L Murtagh.

First up will be 5ac with a house at Carrick, Gaybrook, Mullingar.

This property will be offered in lots.

Lot 1 will be the house on 0.7ac with a guide price of €149,000.

Lot 2 will be the balance of the land at c4.5ac with a guide price of €49,000. The entire is guided at €198,000.

The house at Carrick requires modernisation.

The house is a bungalow in a private setting, bounded by forestry and mature native trees. It has kitchen, living/dining room, five bedrooms, utility room and bathroom. The house is in need of modernisation.

There are multiple outbuildings and a small yard to the rear of the property, which could be used as storage.

The property goes for auction on Wednesday 21 June in the Greville Arms Hotel and also runs online on the LSL platform.

The 11.5ac at Ballynameagh is in a vein of very good farmland.

Next up will be a 11.5ac roadside holding at Ballynameagh, Castlepollard. The land is in one block with no waste.

It is laid out in three fields and in permanent pasture. The land is slightly elevated and of excellent quality with no waste. It has road frontage to the north and east.

The land at Ballynameagh is slightly elevated.

The auction takes place on Friday 23 June at the Castle Varagh Hotel, Casetlepollard, and on LSL. The guide price region of €110,000 to €120,000.

The third holding is 9ac with a derelict residence and farmyard at Riverstown, Killucan. The land is free-draining and highly productive. It is laid out in two fields, with dual road frontage.

The 9ac at Riverstown, Killucan, is free-draining and productive.

The yard has a hayshed with lean-to, as well as the remains of a cut stone single-storey residence.

The auction takes place on Thursday 29 June in the Greville Arms Hotel and on LSL.

The property will be offered in lots. Lot 1 will be 4.75ac with the derelict house and the yard. Lot 2 will be 4.3ac and lot 3 will be the entire. The guide price is €200,000 for the entire.