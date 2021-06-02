Crop sprayers continue to develop and the basic principle remains. A liquid solution is delivered through a precisely shaped nozzle, at a set pressure to deliver a distribution of droplets on the target plant, weed or soil.
Modern sprayers can do this more accurately and with a greater degree of control than before. The concept of precision spraying using SMART sprayers promises even more-targeted application with the potential to reduce pesticide use and lessen resistance development while retaining efficacy.
