The PowerBox is a new energy system developed for locations without direct access to electricity.

The portable unit, built by UK company Leading Edge Power, uses solar and wind power to generate electricity and can power pumps, electric fences, security systems, weather stations, radio receptors and much more.

The system, which was recently demonstrated on the Irish Farmers Journal stand at the National Ploughing Championships, uses smart hybrid tech to integrate both solar and wind energy sources.

The unit uses an LE-300 wind turbine to generate between 0.5kWh and 1.5kWh of electricity daily, while the two 140W solar panels have a potential output of over 1.5kWh on sunny days.

Its design incorporates industrial-grade, deep-cycle batteries and control mechanisms, within a galvanised steel enclosure. That means power is stored when not needed and released when the sun isn’t shining or the wind doesn’t blow. The standard system includes four 120Ah AGM batteries, which can be set to 12V, 24V, or 48V.

Transport

Transporting the PowerBox to location is simple, as it fits in the back of a pick-up. On-site setup involves unfolding the solar panels, setting up the wind turbine and mast, and connecting the equipment.

The PowerBox.

The system comes with a Victron Color Control GX, which, when connected via WiFi or 3G/4G, sends data to Victron’s VRM portal, which can be viewed on an app. This data includes power production, output, and battery condition, and allows for some system settings adjustments.

Output

The PowerBox can accommodate AC devices, supplying 230 V from 500W to 3000W.

It also has the capability to be connected to a generator or mains power, offering a supplementary energy source and battery charging option.