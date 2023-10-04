On Wednesday last, 27 September, Michael Doyle Auctioneers held an online machinery auction. It consisted of 127 entries, the majority from local farmers, with some lots from a retiring tillage farmer. An 88% clearance rate was achieved on the evening.

Bidding took place online. Doyle explained that the auction saw over 450 registered bidders, with a further 3,500 onlookers tuning in to watch online. The lots on offer included a selection of tractors, farm machinery, tools, plant and livestock equipment.

Some standout lots included a tidy 2020 Smyth 30t tri-axle low loader selling for €27,500 plus VAT, while a 1989 John Deere 3650 with 9,013 hours sold for €15,600 plus VAT; a 2008 Land Rover Defender LWB sold for €14,600 (no VAT), a Hi Spec 2,000-gallon slurry tanker with a dribble bar sold for €13,400 plus VAT, and a tidy Ford 5610 with a Super Q cab and a reconditioned engine sold for €12,000 (no VAT).

Meanwhile, a 7.5t Sumitomo excavator with 3,200 hours sold for €11,200 (no VAT); a 1978 Fiat 1300 Super with 7,960 hours made €11,100 (no VAT); a 2009 John Deere 724 24m trailed sprayer sold for €10,000 plus VAT; while a tidy 2020 12ft Ifor Williams livestock trailer with sheep decks secured €8,000 (no VAT).

All lots were subject to commission, which was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and at a rate of 5% for all items sold above €1,001. Doyle’s next auction is set to take place on Wednesday, 11 October, on behalf of The Berry Farm Limited (voluntary liquidation) at Tinnock, Gorey, Co Wexford. It will include 56 lots, which are all described as being immaculate and mostly owned from new.

This 1989 John Deere 3650, with 9,013 hours, sold for €15,600, plus VAT.

This 2008 Land Rover Defender LWB sold for €14,600 (no VAT).

This Hi Spec 2,000-gallon slurry tanker with a dribble bar sold for €13,400, plus VAT.

This tidy Ford 5610 with a Super Q cab and a reconditioned engine sold for €12,000 (no VAT).

This 1978 Fiat 1300 Super with 7,960 hours made €11,100 (no VAT).

This 2009 John Deere 724 24m trailed sprayer sold for €10,000, plus VAT.