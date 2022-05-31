Ardmulchan Supreme took the overall championship for Phil and Catherine Smyth and he sold for €3,900. He is pictured with Catherine Smyth and judge Adrian Bateman.

A smaller than anticipated turnout of bulls saw just 10 bulls turning up for Saturday’s Hereford Society’s show and sale of bulls in Nenagh.

The traditional breeds have seen a high percentage of home sales all spring with dairy farmers very active for stock bulls. Eight out of the 10 bulls sold on the day to average €2,900/head.

Champion and top price went to Ardmulchan Supreme, bred by Phil and Catherine Smyth, Navan. Supreme is a March 2021-born son of Ballinveney Tiger going back to a Grianan Emperor cow. He sold with a three-star terminal index of €45 coupled with a calving figure of 1.9%.

Reserve champion and second top price of €3,300 went to Carrick Hector, bred by Philip Lynch, Cavan.

Hector is a September 2020-born bull sired by Cill Cormaic Orson going back to a Corlismore Trumpeter-bred cow. He sold with a terminal index of €50 and a calving figure of 3.3%.

Nigel Heatrick from Monaghan sold Glaslough Warrior for €3,100. Warrior is an August 2020-born bull sired by Clondrina 1110th and out of a Ballyaville Ger-sired cow. He sold with a terminal index of €49 and a calving figure of 3.1%.

Sean Ryan sold Ryanstown Copper for €3,100 also. This January 2021-born bull is by Balleen Generator 6th and out of a Balleen Sarkozy-bred dam. He sold with a terminal index of €26 and a calving figure of 2%.

There was also just one heifer entered in the sale from Pat Lynch, Co Clare, and she sold for €2,000. The May 2019-born heifer is by Cill Cormaic Kasper and out of a Boyanna Rambler-bred dam.